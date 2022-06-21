Thales has been awarded a new contract by the Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) to design and build the Cairo Metro Line 4 in Egypt 21 Jun 2022 Share this article Facebook

The Egyptian National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) awarded to Thales, in partnership with Orascom Construction and Colas Rail, a new contract to design and build the Telecommunications, Centralised Control and Ticketing systems for the Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1. ​

This Line 4 project foresees the development of a 42-kilometers line and 35 stations, in two development phases.

The first phase is expected to last 6 years, to deliver 19 kilometres, 16 stations, a depot, an Operations Control Centre. This project is the confirmation of Thales' strength on the Egyptian transport market.

This contract confirms Thales strong commitment towards NAT to support their development of Greater Cairo Metro.

The new line is part of the infrastructure plan for the development of public transport envisaged and planned by the government through NAT and will cross the city of Cairo from east to west, from the governorate of Giza to the governorate of Cairo.

The Cairo Metro is the rapid transit system in Greater Cairo, the largest metropolitan area in Egypt. It was the first of the three full-fledged metro systems in Africa and the first in the Arab world to be constructed.

Thales, together with its partners Orascom Constructionand Colas Rail, signed a contract to deliver, with a turn-key approach (design, supply, deployment and 2-year maintenance), its advanced and integrated digital solutions for the Telecommunications, Centralised Control and Ticketing systems.

Phase 1 of the underground line 4 will connect the centre of Greater Cairo to the Giza Pyramid Complex in Southwest Greater Cairo. It represents an important axle to ease the flow of people in one of the most congested city of Egypt. The line is expected to be also heavily used by tourists, as it will provide a connection with the pyramids site and the future Grand Egyptian Museum. This new project is a strategic pillar to continue the growth of the Cairo Metro system.

For this project, Thales will supply and install the full scope of its Integrated Communication and Supervision systems (including radio, Multi Service Network, wayside telephone and wireless LAN systems, wayside equipment for security systems, Passenger Information and Public Address, Operations Control Centre) and Revenue collection solutions. These robust and reliable technical systems are key to ensure seamless passenger journeys.

The phase 2 of Cairo Metro Line 4 will come in a later stage, with additional 23.5 km, 19 stations, and 92 trains.

This contract confirms our strong commitment towards NAT to support their development of Metro Cairo and the more than 30 years of GTS presence in mass transit in the country, having previously provided the first ticketing system for Cairo Line 1, and the Integrated Communication, Supervision and ticketing solutions for Line 2 and 3.

"We are proud to have been selected, together with our partners, to help grow Greater Cairo Metro. This new Line 4 will significantly improve the density of people in one of the most congested city of Egypt.Thanks to the commitment, professionalism and resilience of Thales and its partners' teams, this contract confirmed again the trust and the long-lasting relationship with NAT, built during the last 30 years. We are delighted to bring the latest generation of our Integrated Communications and Supervision systems associated with our innovative ticketing system to Egypt. It is a major recognition of Thales capability to capture and deliver complex projects based on integrated solutions. This large-scale and strategic project consolidates our leading position on Cairo Metro." - Benoît COUTURE, Vice-President for Integrated Communications and Supervision activities, Thales