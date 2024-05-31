Thales has completed the sale of its Ground Transportation Systems business 31 May 2024 Share this article Facebook

With around 9,000 employees, Ground Transportation Systems is a global leader in Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems, Telecommunications and Supervision systems and Fare collection solutions.

Through this divestment, Thales reinforces its strategic focus on 3 long-term high technology growth markets: Aeronautics & Space, Defense & Security, and Cybersecurity & Digital Identity. ​

The impact of the sale will be accounted for in Q2 24.