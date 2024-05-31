Thales has completed the sale of its Ground Transportation Systems business

With around 9,000 employees, Ground Transportation Systems is a global leader in Rail Signaling and Train Control Systems, Telecommunications and Supervision systems and Fare collection solutions.
Through this divestment, Thales reinforces its strategic focus on 3 long-term high technology growth markets: Aeronautics & Space, Defense & Security, and Cybersecurity & Digital Identity.
The impact of the sale will be accounted for in Q2 24.
Note: In accordance with standard IFRS5, the financial data for the "Ground Transportation Systems" operating segment for 2022 and 2023 had been classified under "discontinued operations" following entry into exclusive negotiations with Hitachi Rail with a view to disposing of this business.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 31 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2024 15:48:12 UTC.