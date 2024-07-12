Thales: inaugurates Axel with the CSF
Axel's mission is to help French Medtech SMEs and start-ups meet the challenges of industrialization and economic development through direct access to the industry.
This gas pedal will be conducive to close collaboration between major companies, SMEs/startups, research players, healthcare institutions, local authorities and social partners, with the aim of strengthening the French medical imaging sector and thus guaranteeing France's sovereignty in this field.
Estimated at $40 billion, the global medical imaging market is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 4.5% between 2021 and 2024.
' Axel, more than a gas pedal, is an ecosystem of innovation, built on solid foundations of collaboration and expertise, ready to transform the future of medical imaging ' says Charles-Antoine Goffin, Vice President of Thales' Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems activities.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction