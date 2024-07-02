Thales: increased production capacity at Herstal
This is a major step in an investment plan worth over 20 million euros launched in 2023 and accelerated thanks to the support of the Belgian government and the European Union through the 'Act in Support of Ammunition Production' (ASAP) plan.
In concrete terms, guided rocket production capacity will increase from 1,000 to 5,000 by 2025. Offering a high level of interoperability, the 70mm rocket meets NATO standards and is currently used in theaters of operations in Ukraine.
