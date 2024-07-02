Thales: increased production capacity at Herstal

Thales has announced the inauguration of an assembly line to quintuple the production of 70mm laser-guided rockets at its Herstal site in Belgium, in order to strengthen the ammunition capacities of Europe's armed forces.



This is a major step in an investment plan worth over 20 million euros launched in 2023 and accelerated thanks to the support of the Belgian government and the European Union through the 'Act in Support of Ammunition Production' (ASAP) plan.



In concrete terms, guided rocket production capacity will increase from 1,000 to 5,000 by 2025. Offering a high level of interoperability, the 70mm rocket meets NATO standards and is currently used in theaters of operations in Ukraine.



