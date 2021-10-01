Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/01 03:27:48 am
83.34 EUR   -0.97%
THALES : interim dividend 2021
PU
THALES : announces the distribution of an interim dividend
PU
THALES : to Spark Innovation among Five AI Startups with Season 3 of AI@Centech Program
PU
Thales : interim dividend 2021

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

1st October 2021

Paris La Défense, France

Thales announces the distribution

of an interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Thales (Euronext Paris: HO), meeting on 30 September 2021 under the chairmanship of Patrice Caine, decided to distribute an interim ordinary cash dividend of €0.60 per share for the current 2021 financial year.

The ex-dividend date will be 7 December 2021 and the interim dividend will be paid on 9 December 2021.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations - connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum computing - to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies.The Group provides its customers - businesses, organisations and governments - in the defense, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions,services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2020 the Group generated sales of €17 billion.

CONTACTS

FIND OUT MORE

Thales, media relations

Thales Group

Cédric Leurquin

+33 (0)1 57 77 90 93

cedric.leurquin@thalesgroup.com

Thales, analysts/investors

Bertrand Delcaire

+33 1 57 77 89 02

ir@thalesgroup.com

GROUP COMMUNICATIONS - Thales - Tour Carpe Diem - 31 Place des Corolles - 92098 Paris La Défense Cedex - France - Tel.: +33(0)1 57 77 86 26 - www.thalesgroup.com

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
