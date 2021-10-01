Thales : interim dividend 2021

PRESS RELEASE

1st October 2021

Paris La Défense, France

Thales announces the distribution

of an interim dividend

The Board of Directors of Thales (Euronext Paris: HO), meeting on 30 September 2021 under the chairmanship of Patrice Caine, decided to distribute an interim ordinary cash dividend of €0.60 per share for the current 2021 financial year.

The ex-dividend date will be 7 December 2021 and the interim dividend will be paid on 9 December 2021.

