Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:50 2022-09-29 am EDT
113.55 EUR   +2.76%
10:41aIndia leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication, finds thales; cloud security india data protection access control
AQ
10:24aThales : invests in Canadian startup, AI Redefined (AIR)
PU
09/28India leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication, finds thales
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : invests in Canadian startup, AI Redefined (AIR)

09/29/2022 | 10:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales invests in Canadian startup, AI Redefined (AIR)
29 Sep 2022

Share this article

Thales today announces that it has invested in the Canadian startup AI Redefined (AIR), which has created a new AI training capability where humans and machines learn continuously from each other to address sophisticated challenges in real time.

AIR took part in the inaugural cohort of Thales' AI@Centech startup acceleration program in 2019. During the 6-month program, AIR benefited from Thales' AI expertise, its global commercial network and projects, and its orchestration framework for the deployment and operation of multi-agent AI systems.

AI can self-learn, but human-machine teaming combines the benefits of humans and AIs and reliably outperforms human-only or AI-only teams. In 2019, AIR launched COGMENT, the world's first open-source framework to provide the means to design, train, and deploy complex intelligence ecosystems that mix humans and AI agents of various kinds.

In COGMENT's real-world and simulated environments, actors (humans, AI agents, traditional algorithms, or even aggregates of AI agents) can explore context together and build trust, which aligns well with Thales' transparent, understandable and ethical (TrUE) AI approach to developing AI capabilities.

This investment demonstrates Thales' enduring commitment to drive Canadian innovation in the Key Industrial Capability of AI, an emerging technology that Thales will continue to support for current and future Industrial and Technological Benefits obligations incurred on Canadian defence projects.

Over the last five years, Thales has invested more than €7 billion in four key digital technologies: connectivity, Big Data, AI and cybersecurity. It has over 200 AI experts based in Montreal and Paris, and Montreal is home to one of three Thales Digital Factories, an AI hub that develops functions for Thales solutions worldwide.

"We are committed to collaboration with Canadian startups and small and medium-sized businesses to accelerate the commercialization of AI in the critical markets that Thales serves. We look forward to helping AIR realize its full potential as an AI champion at the forefront of human-machine teaming. And we're excited to work together in advancing Thales' bold vision for TrUE AI in critical systems, and in building a future we can all trust." - Siegfried Usal, VP, Digital Innovation, Thales North America.

"AI Redefined is delighted to have Thales as a customer, strategic partner, and investor. We look forward to a shared future of building software products that place human elements like contextual knowledge, compliance, and responsibility at the center of AI training. Thales' commitment to selling complex systems that incorporate human-AI interaction, or what we've dubbed 'steerable AI,' makes me more comfortable about AI's future trajectory." - G. Craig Vachon, CEO, AIR.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 14:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
10:41aIndia leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication, finds thales; cloud s..
AQ
10:24aThales : invests in Canadian startup, AI Redefined (AIR)
PU
09/28India leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication, finds thales
AQ
09/28Thales group - hellospace6, anticipating the future of manned space exploration
AQ
09/27Thales-Leonardo JV To Supply Safeguard System for Ariane 6 Launch Vehicle
MT
09/27Thales : Alenia Space signs contract with ArianeGroup to start production of the Ariane 6 ..
PU
09/27French Government Close to Nominating New EDF Boss
MT
09/27French finance minister: nomination of new boss for energy group..
RE
09/26Thales showcased advanced defence equipment at mspo in poland
AQ
09/26France's Thales, Etihad Rail Partner To Develop Sustainable Mobility Projects In Middle..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 400 M 16 779 M 16 779 M
Net income 2022 1 122 M 1 082 M 1 082 M
Net cash 2022 631 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,5x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 23 396 M 22 561 M 22 561 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
EV / Sales 2023 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 45,7%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 110,50 €
Average target price 137,80 €
Spread / Average Target 24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES47.73%22 561
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-6.84%2 269
HENSOLDT AG64.54%2 086
PLANET LABS PBC-5.53%1 569
OHB SE-22.92%465
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-32.04%399