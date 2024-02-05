Thales: major contract with the Royal Navy
This MSET (Maritime Sensor Enhancement Team) contract will optimize the availability of resources, a necessity for forces faced with an unstable international situation", underlines the high-tech defense group.
This contract, effective since January 1, will cover frigates, destroyers, minehunters and submarines. It will safeguard 300 existing jobs and create 150 new ones in the UK.
