Thales is now mass producing the Ground Fire radar for the new SAMPT/NG system.



Thales' Ground Fire air surveillance and defense radar is now in series production, having successfully passed factory acceptance tests in the presence of representatives from the French Defense Procurement Agency (DGA).



The Ground Fire radar offers a high level of performance for detecting, tracking, and classifying numerous targets, even in the most challenging environments such as mountainous regions and high-traffic airspace, the group said.



It is capable of detecting drones and ballistic missiles while maintaining the mobility of a tactical radar.



The Ground Fire radar will serve the SAMP/T NG air defense system. It will replace the Arabel radar of the SAMP/T system, already in service to secure the airspace of several European countries.



We have implemented all the necessary processes to accelerate industrial production, which has enabled us to triple radar production capacity at our Limours site from 2022 to 2024, improve the robustness of our supply chain, and strengthen our partner ecosystem to ensure rapid delivery and thus contribute to the surveillance and air defense of European nations, Thales said.