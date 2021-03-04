Log in
THALES

(HO)
Thales : Collaboration and teamwork keep NSW Police flying during COVID

03/04/2021 | 04:03am EST
In an Australian first, the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) has granted one of the Australian Defence Force's Thales Reality H EC-135 flight simulators a dual Flight Simulator Level B/Flight Training Device Level 3 qualification.

The qualification opens the door for NSW Police EC-135 pilots to use the simulator to maintain currency and keep the fleet of NSW Police aircraft flying, as the COVID-19 Pandemic has prevented them from conducting training overseas.

The certification by CASA is a triumph of collaboration and teamwork across multiple government organisations and industry partners with NSW Police, ADF, CASA, Thales Australia and Boeing Defence Australia all working together to meet the rigorous requirements of civilian qualification in a compressed timeframe, all in an effort to keep the fleet of NSW Police EC-135s in the air during this critical time.

NSW Police's Aviation Commander, Superintendent Matt Appleton, said having access to the simulation training was vital for the force's pilots.

'Despite the current pandemic, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working together to ensure that our officers receive the necessary training and qualifications, we're very grateful that we can utilise this simulation training so we can continue to provide excellent service to the people of NSW,' Superintendent Appleton said.

Thales Australia's Director of Training and Simulation, Michael Otero, said Thales is delighted to work with Defence and its industry partners to deliver this essential training to the NSW Police Force.

'This collaboration has seen that together the ADF, law enforcement agencies and emergency rescue services deliver and enhance their aviation training needs,' Mr Otero said.

With all three 723SQN flight simulators having already been qualified by the ADF, this is the first time a rotary wing flight simulator has achieved dual military and civilian qualifications in Australia.

The evaluation of the 723SQN simulator, located at HMAS Albatross occurred in 2020 during the COVID Pandemic.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:02:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
