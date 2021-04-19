Log in
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 12 to 16 April 2021 (in French only)

04/19/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du :

12 au 16 avril 2021

Code identifiant

Volume total

Prix pondéré moyen

Nom de l'émetteur

Code Identifiant de l'émetteur

Jour de la transaction

de l'instrument

journalier

journalier d'acquisition

Marché

(en nombre

financier

d'actions)

des actions

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-12

FR0000121329

1000

85,974000

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-13

FR0000121329

1000

85,664980

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-14

FR0000121329

1000

86,702260

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-15

FR0000121329

1000

86,853720

XPAR

Thales

529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19

2021-04-16

FR0000121329

1000

86,471260

XPAR

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 725 M 21 310 M 21 310 M
Net income 2021 973 M 1 169 M 1 169 M
Net Debt 2021 2 119 M 2 547 M 2 547 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,7x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 18 305 M 21 928 M 22 008 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float 46,5%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES14.90%21 928
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-6.28%3 587
HENSOLDT AG8.53%1 904
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD12.01%1 342
OHB SE-6.35%754
U-BLOX HOLDING AG12.15%498
