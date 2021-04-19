Thales : Disclosure of trading in own shares from 12 to 16 April 2021 (in French only)

Déclaration des transactions sur actions propres réalisées du :
12 au 16 avril 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Code identifiant
|
Volume total
|
Prix pondéré moyen
|
|
|
Nom de l'émetteur
|
Code Identifiant de l'émetteur
|
Jour de la transaction
|
de l'instrument
|
journalier
|
journalier d'acquisition
|
Marché
|
|
(en nombre
|
|
|
|
|
financier
|
d'actions)
|
des actions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thales
|
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
|
2021-04-12
|
FR0000121329
|
1000
|
85,974000
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thales
|
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
|
2021-04-13
|
FR0000121329
|
1000
|
85,664980
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thales
|
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
|
2021-04-14
|
FR0000121329
|
1000
|
86,702260
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thales
|
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
|
2021-04-15
|
FR0000121329
|
1000
|
86,853720
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thales
|
529900FNDVTQJOVVPZ19
|
2021-04-16
|
FR0000121329
|
1000
|
86,471260
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Disclaimer
THALES SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 16:14:02 UTC.