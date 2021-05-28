Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Thales
  News
  Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : Enhanced positioning system may pave the way for autonomous vehicle operations

05/28/2021 | 11:25am EDT
The safe operation of autonomous vehicles may be enabled through enhancements to space based positioning systems being investigated in Europe, with benefits flowing to Australia.

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), has been selected by the European Commission for a new strategic contract to assess the extension of the Safety of Life system for aviation into the road, rail and maritime sectors.

Thales Alenia Space will focus on the development of a new approach to combine several sensors (sensors fusion) including and complementing evolutions of EGNOS the European SBAS (Space Based Augmentation System) in order to provide the necessary Safety of Life integrity level to serve the high reliability and high accuracy positioning needs of new demanding applications such as road autonomous vehicles but also autonomous transport in maritime and rail sectors.

With this contract, Thales Alenia Space will assess the extension of the integrity and safety of life services for aviation into the road, rail and maritime sectors, having already won last year the EPICURE project, based on an integrity concept for road travel (tolls and insurance), as well as the IMPRESS project targeting an integrity service for rail signaling and train separation.

The extension of Safety of Life integrity services beyond the traditional aviation certified capability, could deliver significant benefit to Australia and New Zealand including broader local industry benefits with emerging safety critical applications such as, mining and resources as well as ground transportation, maritime, rail and autonomous vehicles.

Prime contractor for EGNOS (European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service) for 25 years, a lead industrial contributor to Galileo system and ground mission segment and now responsible for providing 6 Galileo Second Generation satellites, Thales Alenia Space has always been at the forefront of navigation solutions in Europe.

Today, GNSS, as an absolute positioning system, is a key driver for wide scope positioning applications. Tomorrow, the addition and integration of an integrity service complementing EGNSS High Accuracy will foster the emergence of large-scale precision safety critical applications, such as autonomous vehicles.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 26 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 15:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 17 784 M 21 595 M 21 595 M
Net income 2021 979 M 1 188 M 1 188 M
Net Debt 2021 2 099 M 2 548 M 2 548 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 2,60%
Capitalization 17 884 M 21 810 M 21 717 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,12x
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float 46,5%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 97,35 €
Last Close Price 84,08 €
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES12.26%21 810
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-7.48%3 618
HENSOLDT AG-3.80%1 718
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD34.18%1 640
OHB SE-7.25%761
U-BLOX HOLDING AG-3.14%440