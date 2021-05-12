Thales : First H145 Full Flight Simulator in North America inaugurated in Texas

Grand Prairie, Texas, May 10, 2021 - The Helisim Simulation Center, located inside the Airbus Helicopters Inc. facility in Grand Prairie, Texas, has inaugurated a new Thales Reality H full-motion flight simulator, the first of its kind in the region.

Helisim LLC, a subsidiary of Helisim SAS, has already invested $22 million for the new simulation center. The H145 simulator will offer the possibility for pilots to perform their initial and recurrent H145 training in the Americas, with customers already booked to begin training later this month.

'The H145 is already recognized as the most versatile light twin helicopter around the world, used in market segments such as emergency medical services, law enforcement, military, oil & gas and private aviation,' said Romain Trapp, president of Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and head of the North America region. 'With this brand new state of the art H145 Level-D full flight simulator, our North American customers can experience the highest levels of H145 training in their own backyard.'

The 18,500 square-foot Helisim Simulation Center was designed to house two simulator bays, with the possibility to expand to hold three simulators in the future as needed. The training center also operates an H125/AS350 full flight simulator and an EC135/EC145 flight training device.

This represents a major international expansion of France-based Helisim, a joint venture of Airbus Helicopters, Thales, and DCI which brings 20 years of experience in simulation training with Airbus helicopters.



'With this new training center, Helisim is able to offer the best simulator-based training to H145 operators,' said Jean-Charles de Troy, managing director of Helisim LLC. 'With outstanding equipment and software implemented, including an OEM simulator data package, along with integrating Airbus helicopter flight instructors, our goal is to offer a reliable and true-to-mission training experience to H145 pilots.'

Developed by Thales, the Level D H145 full flight simulator is one of the most advanced simulators on the market, thanks to the integration of Airbus Helicopters avionics and software suite, a larger field of view, 4K projection technology, the unique Thales full electric Hexaline motion, and a new intuitive touch screen instructor station.

'The Thales Reality H simulator is deployed all over the world for civil and military use and Thales is proud to have the first Reality H in the United States at Helisim in co-development with Airbus,' said Alan Pellegrini, CEO of Thales in North America.

Equipped with Airbus Helicopters avionics and software suite, this simulator will provide the most true to life experience while allowing the safety of simulation training for a variety of real world situations. The simulator becomes Airbus Helicopters' second H145 full flight simulator, the first being located in Germany.

The North America training center is one of 18 training and simulation centers run by Airbus Helicopters worldwide and trains upwards of 1,500 pilots and maintenance personnel every year in Grand Prairie, which, as part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, has seen significant growth and local investments in recent years.

