Thales: new CEO for Thales InFlyt Experience
Niels Steenstrup brings to Thales 35 years of experience in building high-performance global businesses, as well as in-depth knowledge of the aerospace industry and aircraft connectivity.
He has held senior management positions at Passur Aerospace, Gogo, Boeing and most recently at Inmarsat, where he led the launch into the new sector of advanced air mobility (unmanned aviation).
