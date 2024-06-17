On the occasion of Eurosatory 2024, Thales announces that the French SIMu (Service Interarmées des Munitions) has signed an order for several tens of thousands of 120mm ammunition rounds, completing the order for 15,000 rounds signed in 2023.

This new contract includes one-third practice ammunition and two-thirds explosive ammunition, to equip 120mm rifled towed mortars and, eventually, the MEPAC system integrated into the ATLAS ground-to-ground artillery firing and link automation chain.

This contract will enable Thales to considerably increase the production rate of its La Ferté Saint Aubin (Loiret) site, which will go from a global annual production of 20,000 munitions in 2023 to more than 80,000 per year by 2026.

