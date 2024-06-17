Thales: new ammunition order from France
This new contract includes one-third practice ammunition and two-thirds explosive ammunition, to equip 120mm rifled towed mortars and, eventually, the MEPAC system integrated into the ATLAS ground-to-ground artillery firing and link automation chain.
This contract will enable Thales to considerably increase the production rate of its La Ferté Saint Aubin (Loiret) site, which will go from a global annual production of 20,000 munitions in 2023 to more than 80,000 per year by 2026.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction