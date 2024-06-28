Thales: partner in Kinéis nano-satellites

Thales Alenia Space announced on Friday that it has contributed to the first Kinéis nano-satellites to be part of the first

European constellation dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT).



The company explains that it has been chosen to set up the system architecture and produce the payloads, subcontracting the development of the hardware part to Syrlinks.



Thales Alenia Space says it has succeeded in miniaturizing its components to make the payload compatible with the platform of the 'Angels' mission, the first nano-satellite produced by French industry to serve the Internet of Things and launched in 2019.



This demonstrator served as the basis for the Kinéis constellation.



Thales Alenia Space has been selected by U.S. start-up Omnispace to build two satellites dedicated to the IoT: the Omnispace Spark-1 and Omnispace Spark-2 nano-satellites, both to be launched in 2022.



The first five Kinéis nano-satellites were successfully launched aboard a Rocket Lab Electron rocket from the Pacific coast of New Zealand's North Island.



A total of five launches are planned to deploy this constellation of 25 nano-satellites, which will enable millions of objects to be tracked, monitored and alerted in near-real time, and their data transmitted.



Applications will range from forest fire detection to flooding, from wildlife tracking to infrastructure and energy network monitoring.



