    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
03/22 01:32:50 am
102.58 EUR   -0.32%
01:32aFrench company Thales' annual core profits rise 32%
RE
01:24aThales Predicts Up to 6% Organic Sales Growth in FY22
MT
01:10aTHALES : reports its 2021 full-year results
PU
Thales : reports its 2021 full-year results

03/03/2022 | 01:10am EST
Thales reports its 2021 full-year results
03 Mar 2022

  • Order intake1: €19.9 billion, up 18% (+18% on an organic basis2)
  • Sales: €16.2 billion, up 5.3% (+5.3% on an organic basis)
  • EBIT3: €1,649 million, up 32.1% (+31.9% on an organic basis)
  • Adjusted net income, Group share3: €1,361 million, up 45%
  • Consolidated net income, Group share: €1,089 million, up 125%
  • Free operating cash flow3: €2,515 million, 185% of adjusted net income, Group share
  • Dividend4 of €2.56, up 45%
  • 2022 objectives:
    • Book-to-bill5 above 1, supporting sales growth acceleration in 2023
    • Sales between €16.6 and €17.2 billion, corresponding to organic growth between +2% and +6%
    • EBIT margin between 10.8% and 11.1%
  • 2019-2023 cash flow generation target revised upwards:
    • Conversion ratio of adjusted net income6 to free operating cash flow: 115%
    • Around €5.5 billion of free operating cash flow expected for 2021-2023

Thales's Board of Directors (Euronext Paris: HO) met on March 2, 2022 to review the 2021 financial statements[7].

"Thales concluded 2021 with an excellent fourth quarter in terms of order intake and operating free cash flow. Commercially, the Group achieved the best year in its history. These successes with our clients, combined with the remarkable mobilization of our teams, have resulted in cash generation of well over 2 billion euros. Considering this performance in 2021 and the outlook for 2022 and 2023, we are revising our cash generation target strongly upwards: the Group should thus generate nearly 5.5 billion euros of free operating cash flow over the 2021-2023 period.

Organic growth returned above 5%. The EBIT margin was above 10%, benefiting in particular from a solid margin increase in Digital Identity & Security, which was more than 4 points higher than in 2018, the year prior to its integration into the Group.

Driven by the strength of the space business and the cost adaptation plan in aeronautics, the aerospace segment recorded an initial recovery in revenues and profitability. Nevertheless, with revenues nearly 20% lower than 2019 and an operating margin of 4.5%, it is still very much affected by the impact of the health crisis on air transport.

All Thales teams are committed to implementing our strategic roadmap. The disposal of the "Ground Transportation Systems" business is proceeding in line with the plan. We are continuing to increase our R&D investments to better prepare for the future. We are accelerating our sustainability initiatives, and confirm today all the objectives presented at the 5 October 2021 ESG event.

Thales's business model, driven by the growing need for security and trust in an increasingly interconnected world, has remarkable potential for sustainable and profitable growth, offering solid future prospects for its employees, customers and shareholders. "
Patrice Caine, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Key figures

In € millions

except earnings and dividend per share (in €)

2021

2020

Total
change

Organic
change

Order intake

19,909

16,824

+18%

+18%

Order book at end of period

34,744

30,512

+14%

+12%

Sales

16,192

15,371

+5.3 %

+5.3 %

EBIT8

1,649

1,248

+32.1 %

+31.9 %

as a % of sales

10.2 %

8.1 %

+2.1 pts

+2.0 pts

Adjusted net income, Group share8

1,361

937

+45 %

Adjusted net income, Group share, per share8

6.39

4.40

+45 %

Consolidated net income, Group share

1,089

483

+125%

Free operating cash flow8

2,515

1,057

1,459

Net cash (debt) at end of period8

-795

-2,549

1,754

Dividend per share9

2.56

1.76

0.80

In accordance with standard IFRS5, the financial data for the "transport" operating segment for 2020 and 2021 have been classified under "discontinued operations" following the entry into exclusive negotiations with Hitachi Rail with a view to disposing of this business.

We are pleased to invite you to participate in this conference call (or webcast), in english, on:

Thursday, March 03, 2022 at 8:30 AM (CET)

Dial-in the following numbers:

Telephone conference numbers and confirmation code

Dial in details:

Standard international: +44 (0) 2071 928338

Ø France, Paris (Local): +33 (0) 170700781

Ø France (FreeCall): 0805101465

Ø United Kingdom (Local): +44 (0) 8444819752

Ø United Kingdom (FreeCall): 08002796619

Ø United States, New York (Local): +16467413167

Ø United States (FreeCall): +18778709135

Confirmation Code: 6074577

It will also be possible to follow the conference call through a webcast by using the following link:

If you are unable to listen to the call, please find below the "REPLAY" Dial in details:
03/03/2022 14:00 CET - 10/03/2022 14:00 CET

  • France: +33 (0)1 70 95 03 48
  • Standard International: +44 (0) 3333 009785
  • Confirmation Code: 6074577

To view the complete press release, please download the PDF at the bottom.

[1] In accordance with standard IFRS5, the financial data for the operating segment "transport" for 2020 and 2021 have been classified under "discontinued operations" following entry into exclusive negotiations with Hitachi Rail with a view to disposing of this business.

[2] In this press release, "organic" means "at constant scope and exchange rates". See note on methodology on page 14 and calculation on page 19.

[3] Non-GAAP financial indicators, see definitions in the appendices, page 14.

[4] Proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022.

[5] Ratio of order intake to sales.

[6] Previous target: around 95% on a reported basis.

[7] At the date of this press release, the audit procedures for the financial statements have been completed and the statutory auditors' report was in the process of being issued.

[8] Non-GAAP financial indicators, see definitions in the appendices, page 14.

[9] Proposed to the Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2022.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 03 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2022 06:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 695 M 18 519 M 18 519 M
Net income 2021 876 M 971 M 971 M
Net Debt 2021 1 614 M 1 790 M 1 790 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,7x
Yield 2021 2,22%
Capitalization 21 916 M 24 311 M 24 311 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 78 152
Free-Float -
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 102,90 €
Average target price 106,00 €
Spread / Average Target 3,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES37.57%24 311
GUANGZHOU HAIGE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP INCORPORATED COMPANY-8.52%3 640
HENSOLDT AG104.87%2 976
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-12.39%2 484
OHB SE2.50%696
SATREC INITIATIVE CO., LTD.-8.71%307