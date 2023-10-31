PRESS RELEASE

October 31, 2023 - 7:00 am CET

Meudon

Orders with a unit value of less than €100 million totaled €9,943 million, up 6% on an organic basis compared to the first nine months of 2022, while orders with a unit value of less than €10 million recorded organic growth of 8% at September 30, 2023.

From a geographical5 point of view, the order intake in mature markets increased by 6% on an organic basis, to €9,933 million, driven mainly by strong sales momentum in the United Kingdom (organic growth of 18%) and the rest of Europe outside France (organic growth of 27%). Order intake in emerging markets amounted to €2,437 million, down by 57% over nine months on an organic basis, with a very high basis for comparison following the signing of the jumbo contract for the supply of Rafale to the United Arab Emirates in the second quarter of 2022.

Order intake in the Aerospace segment stood at €3,392 million compared to €3,646 million over the first nine months of 2022 (-7% at constant scope and exchange rates). This decline is due to the high basis for comparison and comes despite strong business momentum in civil aeronautics, up double digit organically. In the space domain, the total amount of the five major contracts signed over the first nine months of 2023 in the observation, exploration and navigation businesses was not enough to compensate the five major contracts signed in the telecommunications business over the same period of 2022.

The 29% organic decrease in the order intake in the Defense & Security segment reflects the jumbo contract for the supply of Rafale to the United Arab Emirates recorded in the second quarter of 2022. At €6,542 million (versus €9,177 million in the first nine months of 2022), order intake remains strong, with seven large orders with a unit value of more than €100 million from both mature and emerging countries (versus nine major contracts in the first nine months of 2022).

At €2,403 million, order intake in the Digital Identity & Security segment was in line with sales over the same period, since most businesses in this segment do not book long-term orders.

Sales

Sales over the first nine months of 2023 amounted to €12,854 million, compared to €12,298 million over the same period in 2022, an increase of 7.5% at constant scope and exchange rates.

Geographically5, solid sales growth was recorded in mature markets (+9.3% in organic growth), driven in particular by North America (+12.5%), the United Kingdom (+17.4%), and France (+8.8%). Emerging markets posted organic growth of +1.2% over the period.

Sales in the Aerospace segment amounted to €3,628 million, an organic increase of 10.9% compared with the first nine months of 2022. The rebound in this segment was driven by the civil aeronautics activities, with double-digit growth in both original equipment and aftermarket sales in the third quarter of 2023. Space sales remained affected by supply-chain challenges and third quarter 2023 sales were close to those recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Sales in the Defense & Security segment totaled €6,770 million, up 6.2% on an organic basis compared to the same period in 2022. The strong momentum in this segment was confirmed in the third quarter (+8.1% organic growth versus third quarter of 2022), due to the strong performance of most product lines. Growth was driven by the Rafale programs, network infrastructure systems, surface radars, critical information systems and cyber defense solutions. This segment continues to

have a robust outlook thanks to its order book of nearly €31 billion at September 30, 2023, representing 3.4 years of sales.

At €2,405 million, sales for the Digital Identity & Security segment were up 6.9% at constant scope and exchange rates. As expected, the third quarter recorded a slight dip of 1.5% in organic growth compared to the third quarter of 2022, with two contrasting trends:

Double-digit organic growth in the segment excluding EMV 6 payment cards and SIM cards (mainly cybersecurity solutions and biometrics);