    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-15 am EDT
113.85 EUR   +0.31%
THALES : rsquo; Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award
PU
10:53aTHALES : Australia appoints Jeff Connolly CEO
PU
10:23aXTRAIM WS : From virtual prototype to final design
PU
Thales : rsquo; Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award

06/15/2022 | 11:13am EDT
Thales' Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award
15/06/2022

  • During the special gala event held on June 14, 2022 at Aircraft Interiors Expo, Thales was recognized by the Crystal Cabin Award Association for its' winning innovation, Pulse dynamic power supply.
  • The Crystal Cabin Award is the world's leading prize in the field of cabin innovations and on-board products.
  • In the Material and Components category, Thales wins with Pulse, the smart power supply solutions designed with the passenger in mind, allocating power where they need it all while reducing weight and total cost of ownership.

The Crystal Cabin Award is the world's leading prize in the field of cabin innovations and on-board products. Winning ideas shape the future of travel. Thales was honored to have both its power supply and Optiq in-seat display from its' AVANT Up solution make it to finalist for this award. During the special gala event held on June 14, 2022 at Aircraft Interiors Expo, Thales was recognized by the Crystal Cabin Award Association for its' winning innovation, Pulse dynamic power supply.

Pulse is the revolutionary new power solution from Thales, it uses a patented power management technology to dynamically allocate power ensuring every passenger can charge their devices on- wing. Pulse is the only linefit solution that eliminates today's 'first come, first serve' power allocation to guarantee all devices get power, regardless of who plugs in first. Pulse alleviates the feeling of 'low battery anxiety' that comes with not being able to charge your personal device.

Thales' new power solution delivers 350W of power while also supporting the at-home charging preferences of USB-A, USB-C, and wireless charging for passengers to use on the aircraft. Pulse is right sized, meaning it can fit within the seat beams, giving an average of 200 square inches of space back to the passenger.

With dynamic power allocation, less weight and reduced operational cost, this solution improves power delivery in almost every way possible.

"We are very honored to win the 2022 Crystal Cabin Award with our Pulse dynamic power supply in the category of Materials and Components. This award recognizes innovation and technological superiority in the aircraft cabin; a great recognition for our team. At Thales, we are all proud to innovate leading-edge solutions that shape the future of travel." SaidTK Kallenback, Chief Executive Officer, Thales Inflyt Experience

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
THALES : rsquo; Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award
Financials
Sales 2022 17 226 M 17 948 M 17 948 M
Net income 2022 1 160 M 1 209 M 1 209 M
Net cash 2022 179 M 187 M 187 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 24 174 M 25 186 M 25 186 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart THALES
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 113,50 €
Average target price 134,47 €
Spread / Average Target 18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES51.74%25 186
HENSOLDT AG87.30%2 565
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-8.82%2 367
PLANET LABS PBC-16.75%1 380
OHB SE-5.97%612
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-33.44%391