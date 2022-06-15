Thales : rsquo; Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award

Thales' Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award 15/06/2022 Partager cet article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

During the special gala event held on June 14, 2022 at Aircraft Interiors Expo, Thales was recognized by the Crystal Cabin Award Association for its' winning innovation, Pulse dynamic power supply.

The Crystal Cabin Award is the world's leading prize in the field of cabin innovations and on-board products.

In the Material and Components category, Thales wins with Pulse, the smart power supply solutions designed with the passenger in mind, allocating power where they need it all while reducing weight and total cost of ownership.





The Crystal Cabin Award is the world's leading prize in the field of cabin innovations and on-board products. Winning ideas shape the future of travel. Thales was honored to have both its power supply and Optiq in-seat display from its' AVANT Up solution make it to finalist for this award. During the special gala event held on June 14, 2022 at Aircraft Interiors Expo, Thales was recognized by the Crystal Cabin Award Association for its' winning innovation, Pulse dynamic power supply.

Pulse is the revolutionary new power solution from Thales, it uses a patented power management technology to dynamically allocate power ensuring every passenger can charge their devices on- wing. Pulse is the only linefit solution that eliminates today's 'first come, first serve' power allocation to guarantee all devices get power, regardless of who plugs in first. Pulse alleviates the feeling of 'low battery anxiety' that comes with not being able to charge your personal device.

Thales' new power solution delivers 350W of power while also supporting the at-home charging preferences of USB-A, USB-C, and wireless charging for passengers to use on the aircraft. Pulse is right sized, meaning it can fit within the seat beams, giving an average of 200 square inches of space back to the passenger.

With dynamic power allocation, less weight and reduced operational cost, this solution improves power delivery in almost every way possible.

"We are very honored to win the 2022 Crystal Cabin Award with our Pulse dynamic power supply in the category of Materials and Components. This award recognizes innovation and technological superiority in the aircraft cabin; a great recognition for our team. At Thales, we are all proud to innovate leading-edge solutions that shape the future of travel." SaidTK Kallenback, Chief Executive Officer, Thales Inflyt Experience