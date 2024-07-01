By Cristina Gallardo

Police searched the offices of French military equipment provider Thales in France, Spain and the Netherlands, amid reports of two separate corruption probes.

Thales confirmed that the searches took place and said that the group is cooperating with the authorities, without giving any more detail.

"Thales emphasizes that it strictly complies with national and international regulations," a spokesperson for the company said Monday. "The company has developed and implemented a global compliance programme by which it abides and which meets the highest industry standards."

French news channel BFMTV reported over the weekend that the searches are part of two preliminary investigations looking into corruption and influence peddling.

