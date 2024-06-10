Thales: second air defense system for Ukraine
The contract, signed under the aegis of the French Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, covers an air surveillance radar, a radio communications system, a command and control center, and a portable weapons allocation terminal.
Thales emphasizes that its integrated technologies can protect against all types of threats across the entire airspace, from the decision chain to detection, identification and neutralization.
