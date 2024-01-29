Thales selected for Brazilian company Eve's future flying cab
Equipped with MEMS micro-sensors and a computer, this solution, which provides critical information on speed and altitude, is, according to Thales, the best 'SWaP' (size, weight, consumption) option on the market.
To date, the French electronics manufacturer has delivered more than 50,000 anemometric-barometric systems for conventional aircraft.
All-electric, Eve's VTOL aircraft - to be equipped with eight rotors, a thrust propeller and a fixed wing - is already the subject of letters of intent to order more than 2,800 units.
