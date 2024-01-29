Thales selected for Brazilian company Eve's future flying cab

Thales announced on Monday that the Brazilian company Eve Air Mobility has chosen its anemobarometric system to equip its future electric vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aircraft.



Equipped with MEMS micro-sensors and a computer, this solution, which provides critical information on speed and altitude, is, according to Thales, the best 'SWaP' (size, weight, consumption) option on the market.



To date, the French electronics manufacturer has delivered more than 50,000 anemometric-barometric systems for conventional aircraft.



All-electric, Eve's VTOL aircraft - to be equipped with eight rotors, a thrust propeller and a fixed wing - is already the subject of letters of intent to order more than 2,800 units.



