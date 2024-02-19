Thales: share price falls, UBS downgraded to 'sell

Thales shares were the biggest losers on the CAC 40 on Monday morning, following a downgrade by UBS to 'sell' from 'neutral'.



At around 10:10 a.m., shares in the aerospace, defense and security equipment manufacturer were down nearly 3%, making them one of the biggest decliners on the pan-European STOXX 600 index.



In a note published this morning, analysts at UBS explained that they had lowered their recommendation on the stock, believing that difficulties in the digital identity and security (DIS) and aerospace businesses were not well taken into account by the market.



The research firm, which has lowered its target price from €140 to €115, points out that the identity and security division posted double-digit growth rates in 2022, and again in early 2023, but attributes this dynamism to semiconductor shortages and the resulting price hikes, both of which have since subsided.



As for the aerospace division, UBS points out that SpaceX has reduced the cost of launching satellites by 70% to 80%, which in its view points to 'structural' difficulties for Thales.



