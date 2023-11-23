Thales will supply its latest cyber-secure rail technologies and AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) ticketing solutions for the Alexandria metro in Egypt.
Thales will deploy its latest-generation SelTracTM CBTC (Communications Based Train Control) signaling technology, which continuously updates train positions, distances and travel speeds, enabling faster and more efficient operations.
Thales will provide video security solutions, including video surveillance and video management systems with intrusion detection functions.
Thales will also provide new ticketing equipment - based on the TRANSCITY solution - that will enhance the passenger experience, allowing them to use a variety of payment options, including QR codes on their smartphones, contactless cards, EMV bank cards and mobile payment by phone equipped with NFC (Near Field Communication).
Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Thales signs contract for Alexandria metro system
November 23, 2023 at 10:00 am EST
Share
Share
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correctionLegal disclaimer
Contact us to request a correction
© Cercle Finance - 2023