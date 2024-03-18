Thales signs contract in the Dominican Republic

Thales is to equip Cibao International Airport in the Dominican Republic with a new air traffic control radar system.



The Instituto Dominicano de Aviación Civil (IDAC) has selected Thales to install two new air traffic control radars, a STAR NG primary surveillance radar co-mounted with a RSM NG secondary surveillance radar.



This radar station will play a key role in expanding IDAC's air traffic control capacity and airspace coverage in the north of the country.



With 4 sites already in operation in the Dominican Republic, this new contract reinforces the long-term collaboration with IDAC and the continued confidence in Thales - the first Thales radar having been delivered over 30 years ago.



' IDAC will benefit from the similarities between the current installed base and the new radars, particularly in terms of training, common components and maintenance, which will help to optimize the life cycle of the equipment ' said Lionel De Castellane, vice president Thales Civil Radars segment.



