Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), announces the signing of a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) for the SAGA mission, which aims to develop the first European orbital quantum key distribution (QKD) system for secure government communications.



This project, supported by several European space agencies and funded by ESA's ARTES program, is part of the EuroQCI (European Quantum Communications Infrastructure) initiative. The goal is to strengthen Europe's technological sovereignty in the face of threats related to quantum computing.



Thales Alenia Space says it is delighted to be contributing to "Europe's technological independence in quantum communications."



The mission includes a low-orbit satellite, four SpaceQCI access nodes in Europe, and a control segment. It is also preparing for the future operational deployment of the European "Union Secure Connectivity" program.