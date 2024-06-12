Thales signs two modernization contracts with COCESNA
These new contracts reinforce COCESNA's confidence in Thales to improve critical air transport systems in six Central American countries: Belize, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.
In particular, the system modernization aims to improve COCESNA's communication capabilities with state-of-the-art technology that complies with the latest AMHS and SWIM directives.
Thales will also continue to modernize the navigational aids infrastructure in line with the investment plan that has been approved by COCESNA's steering committee.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction