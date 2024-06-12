Thales announces that it has signed two contracts with the Central American Corporation of Air Navigation Services (COCESNA) to modernize the AMHS/AIM (Aeronautical Messaging and Aeronautical Information Management) system and navigation infrastructure (NAVAIDS).

These new contracts reinforce COCESNA's confidence in Thales to improve critical air transport systems in six Central American countries: Belize, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua.

In particular, the system modernization aims to improve COCESNA's communication capabilities with state-of-the-art technology that complies with the latest AMHS and SWIM directives.

Thales will also continue to modernize the navigational aids infrastructure in line with the investment plan that has been approved by COCESNA's steering committee.

