Thales strengthens collaboration with Eurenco
As part of this alliance, Thales will be able to place orders for powders and specialized compositions, produced by Eurenco, and intended to propel guided and unguided munitions.
Eurenco will be able to order trinitrotoluene (TNT) and hexogen explosive (RDX), produced by Thales, to meet the growing needs of the high-performance explosives market.
