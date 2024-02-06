Thales: strong support for the GIDP team
These individuals support GIDP's key activities - from ship maintenance and repair work to sustainment activities for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN).
' At Thales, apprentices and trainees play a vital role in ensuring talent diversity and the development of essential skills ' says the group.
Over the past 10 years, Thales' Garden Island Defence Precinct (GIDP) workforce has helped more than 100 apprentices and trainees qualify in their chosen field, strengthening the true capabilities of Australian industry; helping Royal Australian Navy personnel stay equipped and safe at sea.
