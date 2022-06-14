Log in
Thales : teams complete another #ThreePeaksByRailChallenge

06/14/2022 | 06:13am EDT
Thales teams complete another #ThreePeaksByRailChallenge
14 Jun 2022

Three teams at Thales donned their sturdiest walking boots over the weekend, completing the #ThreePeaksByRail challenge in support of children's charity, Railway Children. The teams successfully summitted the formidable Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis mountains, travelling by rail between each starting point.

Railway Children supports children living on the streets across the UK, India and Africa. Thales is a longstanding partner of Railway Children, having taken part in the #ThreePeaksByRail challenge for the last 15 years, raising approximately £150,000 for the charity during this time. Through several fundraisers in the past few months, including a Charity Quiz Curry Night and Auction, Thales has raised over £15,000 this year so far.

The Thales teams were joined for the challenge by two of their SME partners, Incremental Solutions Limited and Contrax.

David Taylor at Thales said about the challenge: "I was delighted to take part again this year - It's a tough challenge but I'm proud to be helping to raise money for such a worthy cause. As well as helping those in need, it's was a great opportunity to bond with colleagues - just ask the other 165 Thales employees who have taken part in the challenge to date!"

Plans are already in place for next years event, To donate please visit our JustGiving page.

If you would like more information or take part in next years Thales Three Peaks by Rail then get in touch.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 10:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
