Thales : technology selected for the new Schengen ‘Entry Exit System' in Spain

In 2017, the European Union adopted a new directive for the deployment of a biometric Entry-Exit registration system (EES) for Member States with the aim of strengthening and modernising the Schengen borders.

Thales' expertise in border management, identity verification, document verification and biometrics will facilitate a secure solution as well as a better traveller experience.

The contract includes more than 1500 Manual Border Inspection units with the associated hardware and software to perform smooth entry exit clearance.

PARIS LA DÉFENSE, June 16th, 2022 - By the end of this year, Schengen Member States will be required to have a biometric entry and exit system to register non-European citizens crossing an external EU border. Thales, in collaboration with the company Zelenza, has been selected by the Spanish Ministry of Interior to provide over 1,500 Manual Border Control Inspection units across all border-crossing points.

Those units located at the border officer's control point will be equipped with Thales EES Border Control Clearance Software and with Thales devices such as document readers with embedded document verification, fingerprint scanners, and face pods with a facial capture system. These integrated systems will deliver a fast and secure identity enrolment and clearance process for non-EU citizens at borders.

The contract will be executed over the next eight months during which these modern systems will be deployed at airports, ports and land crossings throughout Spain. Funded by the EU's Internal Security Fund, the new system will facilitate the border clearance of travellers while increasing the security at the Schengen Borders.

"This new solution builds on the strengths of both partners to create a comprehensive, trustworthy solution for our customers as they operate their applications using sensitive data. Collaborating with the Spanish Ministry of the Interior in this challenge is a fantastic experience, as it means incorporating our latest technological developments in the management of citizens at the different Spanish borders," said Jesús Sánchez Bargos, Country Director of Thales Spain.

"Thales' manual checkpoints are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for identity creation and verification. At our Madrid Biometrics Competence Centre, we have developed tools for document and people verification that are already in use in other countries in Europe, Asia, America and Africa " said Youzec Kurp - SVP Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales.