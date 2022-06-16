Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Thales
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:37 2022-06-16 am EDT
113.35 EUR   -0.44%
05:03aTHALES : technology selected for the new Schengen ‘Entry Exit System' in Spain
PU
06/15THALES : rsquo; Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award
PU
06/15THALES : Australia appoints Jeff Connolly CEO
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thales : technology selected for the new Schengen ‘Entry Exit System' in Spain

06/16/2022 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thales technology selected for the new Schengen 'Entry Exit System' in Spain
16 Jun 2022

Share this article

  • In 2017, the European Union adopted a new directive for the deployment of a biometric Entry-Exit registration system (EES) for Member States with the aim of strengthening and modernising the Schengen borders.
  • Thales' expertise in border management, identity verification, document verification and biometrics will facilitate a secure solution as well as a better traveller experience.
  • The contract includes more than 1500 Manual Border Inspection units with the associated hardware and software to perform smooth entry exit clearance.

PARIS LA DÉFENSE, June 16th, 2022 - By the end of this year, Schengen Member States will be required to have a biometric entry and exit system to register non-European citizens crossing an external EU border. Thales, in collaboration with the company Zelenza, has been selected by the Spanish Ministry of Interior to provide over 1,500 Manual Border Control Inspection units across all border-crossing points.

Those units located at the border officer's control point will be equipped with Thales EES Border Control Clearance Software and with Thales devices such as document readers with embedded document verification, fingerprint scanners, and face pods with a facial capture system. These integrated systems will deliver a fast and secure identity enrolment and clearance process for non-EU citizens at borders.

The contract will be executed over the next eight months during which these modern systems will be deployed at airports, ports and land crossings throughout Spain. Funded by the EU's Internal Security Fund, the new system will facilitate the border clearance of travellers while increasing the security at the Schengen Borders.

"This new solution builds on the strengths of both partners to create a comprehensive, trustworthy solution for our customers as they operate their applications using sensitive data. Collaborating with the Spanish Ministry of the Interior in this challenge is a fantastic experience, as it means incorporating our latest technological developments in the management of citizens at the different Spanish borders," said Jesús Sánchez Bargos, Country Director of Thales Spain.

"Thales' manual checkpoints are equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for identity creation and verification. At our Madrid Biometrics Competence Centre, we have developed tools for document and people verification that are already in use in other countries in Europe, Asia, America and Africa " said Youzec Kurp - SVP Identity and Biometric Solutions at Thales.

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 09:02:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THALES
05:03aTHALES : technology selected for the new Schengen ‘Entry Exit System' in Spain
PU
06/15THALES : rsquo; Pulse dynamic power supply wins prestigious Crystal Cabin Award
PU
06/15THALES : Australia appoints Jeff Connolly CEO
PU
06/15XTRAIM WS : From virtual prototype to final design
PU
06/15THALES : Investor meeting - June 2022
PU
06/15THALES : A step forward for communications between European Armed Forces with the completi..
PU
06/14THALES : Security architecture for Thales platform awarded by EU innovation radar
PU
06/14THALES : Alenia Space welcomes European Commissioner Thierry Breton and Belgian State Secr..
PU
06/14THALES : Integrated report 2021 - 2022
PU
06/14THALES : Kongsberg and Thales sign long-term strategic agreement
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THALES
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 17 226 M 17 920 M 17 920 M
Net income 2022 1 160 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net cash 2022 179 M 186 M 186 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,6x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 24 248 M 25 225 M 25 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 78 565
Free-Float 46,2%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 113,85 €
Average target price 134,47 €
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES52.21%25 225
HENSOLDT AG87.30%2 565
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-8.79%2 367
PLANET LABS PBC-16.75%1 380
OHB SE-4.72%612
ARBE ROBOTICS LTD.-33.44%391