Thales : technology to cut travel times for Seville-Malaga-Granada high-speed train services

A new bypass link of approximately 1.7 km will cut travel times for Seville - Malaga - Granada high-speed services used by millions of travellers per year.

The objective of the contract is to provide the rail safety and communications installations needed to bring the new link into operation.

The budget is 11.6 million euros (VAT excluded) and the execution period is more than 17 months.

High speed track in Spain ©Thales

The new bypass link will enter service as soon as the works are completed. Passengers will gain time on the journey from Seville to Malaga and Granada, and the new link will bring a significant improvement in the operation of the line.

The project includes the adaptation of the traffic control systems: Thales interlockings and train detection systems (track circuits) for the new section, extension of the LZB train protection system and the ERTMS system, and adaptation of the fixed and mobile telecommunications systems to adapt them to the new operating conditions.

The contract also provides for the maintenance of the new installations for a period of six months.