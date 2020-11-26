Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Thales    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Thales : to Deliver the World's First Fully Integrated Unmanned Mine Countermeasures System for the Royal Navy and French “Marine Nationale”

11/26/2020 | 02:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • France and the United Kingdom marked the tenth anniversary of the Lancaster House treaties by signing a joint contract for Thales to launch the production of the MMCM (Maritime Mine Counter Measures) program, under Phase 2. Phase 1 initiated in 2015 was to demonstrate and qualify the technology.
  • With this contract, French and British Navies equip themselves with the world’s first fully integrated unmanned mine countermeasures system of systems.
  • The system has been tested and demonstrated under real operational scenarios at sea in France and the United Kingdom.
  • Thales, together with its main partners (ECA Group, L3Harris and Saab), is now awarded to deliver these systems starting from 2022 to the Navies.

Following the first phase of the program in which two demonstrators have successfully proven their operational performances at sea, France and the United Kingdom marked the tenth anniversary of the Lancaster House treaties by signing a joint contract for Thales to start the production phase of MMCM to deliver eight unmanned mine hunting systems (four for France and four for the United Kingdom).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005783/en/

MMCM system at sea ©Thales

MMCM system at sea ©Thales

With the threat of mines and improvised explosive devices present in all conflicts involving naval forces, countries need to strengthen the protection of their maritime domain, to ensure the protection of their assets and to safeguard the freedom of civil navigation. At the same time, it is essential to limit human exposure to mines. With 50 years of expertise serving navies around the world, Thales develops technologies that enable the transition from conventional solutions, such as minehunters, to unmanned solutions. The MMCM program is the first step in the renewal of the operational concept for mine warfare in France and the United Kingdom, based on the use of unmanned systems which could potentially replace traditional minehunters.

This is a step change in capability, improving performances, productivity and removing the need to place members of the armed forces in harm’s way. It strengthens the leadership of the French Navy and Royal Navy as world leaders in both mine hunting and unmanned systems in the maritime domain.

The subsystems developed for the programme by Thales and its partners include Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) to transport and connect solutions and a cutting-edge sonar (SAMDIS) offering unique Single Path Multi View capability to identify and classify threats. The SAMDIS sonar can be carried by Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) or by Towed Synthetic Aperture Multiviews (TSAM) vehicle operated from the USV. The USV can also carry a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to neutralize the threats. The entire system is remotely supervised by operators working from a Portable Operational Centre (POC) capable of controlling up to three systems in parallel at sea.

MMCM is the only proven system to offer advanced technologies, including autonomy, to improve performance and productivity thanks to the combination of unrivalled real time user experience using big data exchanges with trusted augmented artificial intelligence (A2I) to provide huge improvement of customer trust in operation clearance and increase the security of national interests. As a result of Thales’s open-architecture approach to MMCM, these new technologies can be easily integrated into the overall system, providing the navies with the opportunity to introduce new operational capabilities, in a planned way, throughout the life of the system.

After the success of the first configuration conducted under real operational conditions with the complete system, Thales is now fully committed to deliver the first operational systems to French and British navies by 2022. This program testifies of the exemplary cooperation between the two states and industrial teams and anchors Thales’s unique expertise and World leading position in conventional MCM, supporting over half the world’s anti-mine vessels with over 300 systems in service.

“Thales is grateful to France and the United Kingdom for trusting such an important technology transition with the Thales teams in France and the UK. To date during trials, the MMCM systems and its assets have covered the equivalent of 30.000 soccer fields at sea, sometimes with very rough sea conditions. This is indeed a step change in how Navies will be able to respond in the future to vicious threats such as mines and improvised explosive devices at sea.” Alexis Morel, VP Underwater Systems, Thales.

About Thales

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and “deep tech” innovations –connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology – to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies. The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers –businesses, organisations and states – in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.

With 83,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2019 (on a basis including Gemalto over 12 months).

PLEASE VISIT
Thales Group
Market page
Download HD photos


© Business Wire 2020
All news about THALES
02:56pTHALES : to Deliver the World's First Fully Integrated Unmanned Mine Countermeas..
BU
10:55aTHALES : to deliver the world's first fully integrated unmanned mine countermeas..
PU
11/25THALES : Modalités Finales de l'émission obligataire 2026 - 24 Novembre 2020 (Co..
PU
11/25THALES : Final Terms of the 2026 Bond issue - 24 November 2020 (Conformed copy)
PU
11/25EXPLORING NEW ROADS FOR COOPERATION : Europe's most innovative start-ups digital..
AQ
11/24THALES : and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) join forces to deliver combat pro..
PU
11/23THALES : Appoints Chris Pogue as New Managing Director of Canadian Defence & Sec..
PU
11/19THALES : EMTN -Thales_Premier Supplément au Prospectus de Base - 18 Novembre 202..
PU
11/19THALES : EMTN - Thales_First Supplement to Base Prospectus - 18 November 2020
PU
11/18THALES : Damen and thales to build the german mks 180 frigate of the future
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17 071 M 20 339 M 20 339 M
Net income 2020 716 M 853 M 853 M
Net Debt 2020 2 973 M 3 543 M 3 543 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,7x
Yield 2020 1,45%
Capitalization 16 951 M 20 182 M 20 195 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 80 237
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart THALES
Duration : Period :
Thales Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 83,04 €
Last Close Price 80,98 €
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 2,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrice Caine Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Charles Edelstenne Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THALES-12.47%20 511
THE BOEING COMPANY-32.93%122 847
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-16.44%111 333
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.80%105 853
AIRBUS SE-29.87%85 390
SAFRAN-9.92%63 037
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ