June 19 (Reuters) - France's Thales has signed three deals with Ukraine including one announcing an intention to create a joint venture in the country that will boost delivery of military gear, the defence company said on Wednesday.

The deals were signed under the aegis of France's Ministry of the Armed Forces and the Ukrainian Ministry of Strategic Industries, Thales said in a statement.

"Domains of cooperation include Electronic Warfare, Tactical Communications, Air Defence Systems and radars, as well as Unmanned Aircraft Systems," it added.

Thales is one of France's leading suppliers of military equipment. France has backed Kyiv in its war against Russia including through sending military gear. In late May it announced plans to send trainers to the country despite concerns of some allies.

Besides the planned joint venture and another deal to help Ukraine cut repair times of electronic warfare gear, Thales also inked a deal with Ukraine's FRDM aiming to co-develop and manufacture a drone system capable of releasing munitions. (Reporting by Anna Peverieri and Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Peter Graff and Mark Potter)