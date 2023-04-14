Thales to develop new rail safety functionality for Port of Huelva 14 Apr 2023 Rail signalling Ports Spain Share this article Facebook

With this new contract, Thales further consolidates its leadership in rail solutions for port environments, building on its experience with recent projects at the Port of Bilbao in Pancorbo, the Port of Malaga and the Port of Seville in Spain.

The purpose of this contract award is to increase the capacity of the infrastructure and install an innovative new safety system that will allow efficient operation of the rail terminals inside the Port of Huelva.

The 24-month project includes a new centralised Traffic Control Centre (CTC 1000 with Thales technology), automation of track gates, which allow trains to enter and exit the APH (Autoridad Portuaria de Huelva) infrastructure, and a Light and Sound Signals system for level crossings, which is needed due to the type of track and the frequency of train movements.

The objective is to enable the interrelation with the existing safety systems on the connection line managed by the Adif CTC coupled to the activities of the Majarabique freight loading and unloading terminal, by means of a computer tool connected to the Rail Traffic Safety Management System of the Port of Huelva.

With this new project, Thales further consolidates its leadership in rail solutions for port environments, building on its experience with rail and security projects at the Port of Ferrol-San Cibrao, Puerto Seco de Pancorbo, the Port of Malaga and the Port of Seville in Spain. For the Port of Seville, Thales also helped develop the smart rail operations system, which makes it easier to exchange information across the multimodal logistics platform and improves efficiency, accessibility and security at the port.



"Thales is a major player in the Spanish rail sector and is committed to the digital transformation of transport infrastructure through significant public-private investment. This investment contributes to economic recovery based on sustainability and efficiency, which is important in the freight transport sector." - Fernando Ortega, Director of Transport Business in Spain.