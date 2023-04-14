Advanced search
    HO   FR0000121329

THALES

(HO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:38:14 2023-04-14 am EDT
140.60 EUR   -0.28%
06:16aThales : to develop new rail safety functionality for Port of Huelva
PU
04/12Thales : The European project « VERTIGO » concluded with telecom data transmission on a laser link at record high power
PU
04/06Thales : NAV upgrade by 23.5%
Alphavalue
Thales : to develop new rail safety functionality for Port of Huelva

04/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
Thales to develop new rail safety functionality for Port of Huelva

Share this article

  • With this new contract, Thales further consolidates its leadership in rail solutions for port environments, building on its experience with recent projects at the Port of Bilbao in Pancorbo, the Port of Malaga and the Port of Seville in Spain.
  • The purpose of this contract award is to increase the capacity of the infrastructure and install an innovative new safety system that will allow efficient operation of the rail terminals inside the Port of Huelva.

Thales has been awarded the project for the development of new functionalities for the security installations of the railway terminals located inside the port of Huelva. The purpose of this contract award is to increase the capacity of the infrastructure and install an innovative new safety system that will allow efficient operation of the rail terminals inside the Port of Huelva.

The 24-month project includes a new centralised Traffic Control Centre (CTC 1000 with Thales technology), automation of track gates, which allow trains to enter and exit the APH (Autoridad Portuaria de Huelva) infrastructure, and a Light and Sound Signals system for level crossings, which is needed due to the type of track and the frequency of train movements.

The objective is to enable the interrelation with the existing safety systems on the connection line managed by the Adif CTC coupled to the activities of the Majarabique freight loading and unloading terminal, by means of a computer tool connected to the Rail Traffic Safety Management System of the Port of Huelva.

With this new project, Thales further consolidates its leadership in rail solutions for port environments, building on its experience with rail and security projects at the Port of Ferrol-San Cibrao, Puerto Seco de Pancorbo, the Port of Malaga and the Port of Seville in Spain. For the Port of Seville, Thales also helped develop the smart rail operations system, which makes it easier to exchange information across the multimodal logistics platform and improves efficiency, accessibility and security at the port.

"Thales is a major player in the Spanish rail sector and is committed to the digital transformation of transport infrastructure through significant public-private investment. This investment contributes to economic recovery based on sustainability and efficiency, which is important in the freight transport sector." - Fernando Ortega, Director of Transport Business in Spain.

Attachments

Disclaimer

THALES SA published this content on 14 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2023 10:15:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 18 396 M 20 332 M 20 332 M
Net income 2023 1 510 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net cash 2023 1 858 M 2 054 M 2 054 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,0x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 29 629 M 32 746 M 32 746 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
EV / Sales 2024 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 82 696
Free-Float 46,0%
Technical analysis trends THALES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 141,00 €
Average target price 149,69 €
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrice Caine Principal
Pascal Bouchiat CFO, Senior EVP-Finance & Information Systems
Philippe Keryer Executive VP-Strategy, Research & Technology
Jean-Loïc Galle SEVP, Chief Operating & Performance Officer
Ann Winifred Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THALES18.19%32 746
HENSOLDT AG58.73%3 874
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES INC.-1.26%3 860
SHANGHAI HUACE NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY LTD-1.26%2 177
PLANET LABS PBC-0.46%1 125
OHB SE-1.40%603
