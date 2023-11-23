Thales to provide Alexandria metro with modern solutions in Egypt 23 Nov 2023 Share this article Facebook

Thales signs a new contract with the Colas Rail / Orascom joint venture to supply the Egypt's National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) with a modern public transportation system for the city of Alexandria. The total contract value of the overall project amounts to €1.3 billion.

As part of the European Bank's Green City Program, the project aims to alleviate traffic congestions and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Alexandria, a city with a population of 5 million.

Thales cybersecured solutions - SelTrac TM Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling , centralized control, telecommunications, security & passengers services, as well as automated fare collection systems - will offer modern and efficient metro with much higher transport capacity, frequency and comfort.

This project, spanning 21.7 km and encompassing 20 stations and 2 depots will connect downtown Alexandria with the northeastern town of Aboukir, an important milestone to significantly modernize the transportation system in Alexandria.

Thales collaborated with NAT on the Cairo Metro right from the beginning, 35 years ago. Thales has already deployed its solutions on lines 1 - 2 - 3 - 4 in Cairo.

Under the scope of this new contract, Thales will provide its latest rail and AFC (Automatic Fare Collection) technologies. The aim for NAT is to turn the existing Aboukir suburban railway line into a modern metro by providing safer, more reliable transport infrastructure. The upgraded metro line will encourage the usage of public transport and a more sustainable mobility.

Thales will achieve this with its Communications-Based Train Control system (SelTracTM CBTC) last generation which continuously updates train positions, distances and travel speeds, allowing for faster and more efficient operations.

To ensure a safe and secure travelling environment to the passengers, Thales will deliver video-security solutions, including CCTV and Video Management Systems with intrusions' detection features. Rail operations, passengers' movements and network facilities will be monitored at all times from an integrated control centre provided by Thales.

At the same time, Thales will provide new ticketing equipment based on the TRANSCITY™ solution. This will enhance passenger experience, allowing commuters to use different payments options including smartphone-based QR Code tickets, contactless cards, EMV banking cards and NFC mobile payment.

Thales is proud to collaborate with local talent for the success of this new project. Close to 500 Egyptian technicians and engineers work for Thales, executing the installation, commissioning and upgrading of the rail systems. With this strategic win, Thales continues to enlarge its footprint in one of the most significant urban transportation systems in the Middle East region.

"Thales has a long heritage in Egypt as we worked with NAT on the Cairo Metro right from the beginning, 35 years ago. We are excited to accompany NAT on the path to modernize public transportation system for the City of Alexandria. Thales' solution will ensure seamless integration of all subsystems, enabling rapid responses to network incidents with minimal downtime and optimal efficiency. Moreover, our efficient multi-payment solution aligns with the Ministry of Transport's vision for an exceptional customer experience".Alessio Bencivenni, Director of Thales Ground Transportation Systems in Egypt