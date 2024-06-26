Thales announces that it has been chosen by Lufthansa Technik, a subsidiary of the German airline, to supply the audio/radio communication system for the SIGINT (SIGnal INTelligence) aircraft for the German Air Force.

As part of the 'Pegasus' program, Thales will supply its latest-generation secure audio/radio management system for cockpit and operator communications, both inside and outside the aircraft.

Offering 'the highest level of security, with superior reliability and reduced weight compared with conventional technologies', the system developed by Thales meets the mission requirements of the German Air Force.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.