Thales to supply audio/radio system to Lufthansa Technik
As part of the 'Pegasus' program, Thales will supply its latest-generation secure audio/radio management system for cockpit and operator communications, both inside and outside the aircraft.
Offering 'the highest level of security, with superior reliability and reduced weight compared with conventional technologies', the system developed by Thales meets the mission requirements of the German Air Force.
