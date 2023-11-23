Thales: wins DGA AI hacking challenge

Thales has announced that its Friendly Hackers team has won the CAID (Conference on Artificial Intelligence for Defense) challenge organized by the Direction Générale de l'Armement (DGA) as part of the 5th edition of European Cyber Week, held in Rennes from November 21 to 23, 2023.



The challenge, the first of its kind organized by the DGA, aimed to assess the attacking teams' abilities to exploit certain intrinsic vulnerabilities in AI models.



' While AI brings considerable benefits to operational staff, it must be highly secure and cyber-secure to avoid any misuse. Thales implements a range of AI-based solutions, suitable for all military and civilian uses', says David Sadek, vice-president research, technology & innovation at Thales, in charge of Artificial Intelligence.





