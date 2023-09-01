1st September 2023
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc
(the “Company”)
(CRN: 03150868)
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Change of Company Secretary and Registered Office
Thames Ventures VCT 1 Plc is pleased to announce that Foresight Group LLP has been appointed as Company Secretary effective from today, succeeding Grant Whitehouse. The Board would like to express its thanks to Grant for his contributions to the Company over the years.
The Company also announces that effective from today, its registered office has changed to:
Foresight Group LLP
The Shard
32 London Bridge Street
London
SE1 9SG
The Directors accept responsibility for this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8104
