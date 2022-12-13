Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TV1   GB00BFRSVQ41

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

(TV1)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-12-13 am EST
56.00 GBX    0.00%
07:04aDirector Declaration
GL
07:03aDirector Declaration
AQ
12/12Half-year report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Director Declaration

12/13/2022 | 07:04am EST
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Director Declaration
13 December 2022

Further to the announcement in the Half Year Results released on 12 December 2022 stating that Mr Atul Devani has joined the board as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from that date, Mr Devani is also currently non-executive chairman of Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 plc.

There are no other disclosures required under Listing Rule 9.6.13 in respect of this appointment other than as noted above.


Financials
Sales 2022 13,2 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
Net income 2022 10,4 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
Net cash 2022 20,9 M 25,6 M 25,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 101 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
Duration : Period :
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chris Kay Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Andrew Goldsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC-5.88%124
BLACKROCK, INC.-22.79%106 523
BLACKSTONE INC.-39.35%57 876
UBS GROUP AG3.23%57 609
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-39.66%52 684
KKR & CO. INC.-35.13%41 618