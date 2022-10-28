Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TV1   GB00BFRSVQ41

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

(TV1)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
57.00 GBX    0.00%
06:25aIntention To Launch Offer for Subscription
GL
09/30Transaction in Own Shares
GL
09/07Downing One VCT Changes Name to Thames Venture VCT 1
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intention To Launch Offer for Subscription

10/28/2022 | 06:25am EDT
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
28 October 2022
Intention To Launch Offer for Subscription

The board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“Company”) is pleased to announce the intention for the Company to shortly launch an offer for subscription for new ordinary shares (the "Offer").

The capacity of the Offer is expected to be at least £10 million plus an overallotment facility of £10 million. A further announcement will be made when the prospectus is available, which is expected to be within the next week.


Financials
Sales 2022 13,2 M 15,3 M 15,3 M
Net income 2022 10,4 M 12,1 M 12,1 M
Net cash 2022 20,9 M 24,2 M 24,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 103 M 119 M 119 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Chris Kay Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Andrew Goldsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC-4.20%119
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.-14.71%1 784
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG-33.63%1 584
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-68.31%569
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-29.61%529
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-19.43%19