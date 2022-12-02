Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“The Company”)

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Publication of Shareholder Circular

2 December 2022

The Company announces that it published a circular to shareholders including a Notice of a General Meeting (the "Circular"), on 2 December 2022, seeking approval to cancel the Company’s share premium account and capital redemption reserve.

The Notice of the General Meeting, contained in the Circular, convenes a General Meeting to be held at 3:15 p.m. on 5 January 2023 at the offices of Foresight Group LLP, The Shard, 32 London Bridge St, London SE1. The only business of the General Meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, pass a Special Resolution in respect of the cancellation of the share premium account and capital redemption reserve.

The Circular will be available shortly on the Investment Adviser’s website at at: https://www.foresightgroup.eu/products/thames-ventures-vct-1-plc and Administration Manager's website at: https://www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/thames-ventures-vct-1 and a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.