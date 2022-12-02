Advanced search
    TV1   GB00BFRSVQ41

THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

(TV1)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-02 am EST
56.00 GBX    0.00%
Publication of Shareholder Circular

12/02/2022 | 12:52pm EST
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc (“The Company”)
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Publication of Shareholder Circular
2 December 2022

The Company announces that it published a circular to shareholders including a Notice of a General Meeting (the "Circular"), on 2 December 2022, seeking approval to cancel the Company’s share premium account and capital redemption reserve.

The Notice of the General Meeting, contained in the Circular, convenes a General Meeting to be held at 3:15 p.m. on 5 January 2023 at the offices of Foresight Group LLP, The Shard, 32 London Bridge St, London SE1. The only business of the General Meeting is to consider and, if thought fit, pass a Special Resolution in respect of the cancellation of the share premium account and capital redemption reserve.

The Circular will be available shortly on the Investment Adviser’s website at at: https://www.foresightgroup.eu/products/thames-ventures-vct-1-plc and Administration Manager's website at: https://www.downing.co.uk/existing-investor/thames-ventures-vct-1 and a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.


Financials
Sales 2022 13,2 M 15,8 M 15,8 M
Net income 2022 10,4 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
Net cash 2022 20,9 M 24,9 M 24,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,99x
Yield 2022 5,13%
Capitalization 101 M 120 M 120 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,82x
EV / Sales 2022 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 99,7%
Managers and Directors
Chris Kay Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Andrew Goldsmith Independent Non-Executive Director
Barry Malcolm Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
