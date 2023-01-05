Result of Meeting

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Result of General Meeting

5 January 2023

At the General Meeting of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc held on 5 January 2023, the resolution put to the meeting was passed.

Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolution passed at the General Meeting received by 3:15 p.m. on 3 January 2023, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at City Registrars are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No.







No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1



13,532,490 153,359 160,547 13,846,396 164,294 97.7% 1.1% 1.2% 100.00%

A copy of the resolution passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism