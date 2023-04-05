Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
5 April 2023
Issue of Equity
The Directors of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announce allotments on 5 April 2023 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”) pursuant to the Ventures Offer for Subscription which opened on 2 November 2022 and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Healthcare Offer for Subscription which opened on 26 October 2022 as follows:
|
|Shares
|Average
issue price
per share
|Ventures Shares
|333,929
|66.00p
|Healthcare Shares
|1,533,714
|68.34p
Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2023.
Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:
|
|
|Voting
|
|
|Shares
| rights
|Voting
|
|in issue
|per share
|rights
|DSO D Shares
|7,867,247
|232
|1,825,201,304
|DP67 Ordinary Shares
|11,192,136
|375
|4,197,051,000
|Ventures Shares (excluding Mgt Shares)
|53,210,344
|860
|45,760,895,840
|Healthcare Shares (excluding Mgt Shares)
|23,366,627
|860
|20,095,299,220
|AIM Shares
|2,695,803
|1,146
|3,089,390,238
|Total Voting Rights
|
|
|74,967,837,602
The Total Voting Rights of the Company shown above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.