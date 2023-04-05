Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

5 April 2023

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announce allotments on 5 April 2023 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”) pursuant to the Ventures Offer for Subscription which opened on 2 November 2022 and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Healthcare Offer for Subscription which opened on 26 October 2022 as follows:

Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 333,929 66.00p Healthcare Shares 1,533,714 68.34p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2023.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

Voting Shares rights Voting in issue per share rights DSO D Shares 7,867,247 232 1,825,201,304 DP67 Ordinary Shares 11,192,136 375 4,197,051,000 Ventures Shares (excluding Mgt Shares) 53,210,344 860 45,760,895,840 Healthcare Shares (excluding Mgt Shares) 23,366,627 860 20,095,299,220 AIM Shares 2,695,803 1,146 3,089,390,238 Total Voting Rights 74,967,837,602

The Total Voting Rights of the Company shown above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.