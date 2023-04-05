Advanced search
    D467   GB00BWX53D91

THAMES VENTURES VCT 2 PLC

(D467)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:09 2023-04-05 am EDT
14.00 GBX    0.00%
01:25pIssue of Equity
GL
03/31Transaction in Own Shares
GL
03/22Net Asset Values
GL
Issue of Equity

04/05/2023 | 01:25pm EDT
Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
5 April 2023
Issue of Equity

The Directors of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc announce allotments on 5 April 2023 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”) pursuant to the Ventures Offer for Subscription which opened on 2 November 2022 and Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) pursuant to the Healthcare Offer for Subscription which opened on 26 October 2022 as follows:

 SharesAverage
issue price
per share
Ventures Shares333,92966.00p
Healthcare Shares1,533,71468.34p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 14 April 2023.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows:

  Voting 
 Shares rightsVoting
 in issueper sharerights
DSO D Shares7,867,2472321,825,201,304
DP67 Ordinary Shares11,192,1363754,197,051,000
Ventures Shares (excluding Mgt Shares)53,210,34486045,760,895,840
Healthcare Shares (excluding Mgt Shares)23,366,62786020,095,299,220
AIM Shares2,695,8031,1463,089,390,238
Total Voting Rights  74,967,837,602

The Total Voting Rights of the Company shown above may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.


Managers and Directors
Aubrey Thomas Brocklebank Chairman
Andrew John MacKintosh Non-Executive Director
Steven Derek Clarke Non-Executive Director
Christopher Charles Allner Non-Executive Director
Grant Leslie Whitehouse Secretary
