Thames Ventures VCT 2 Plc

(the “Company”)

(CRN: 06789187)

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

AGM STATEMENT

13 SEPTEMBER 2023

The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 September 2023 all of the resolutions were duly passed on a show of hands.

Proxy votes were received in representing 2.7% of the issued share capital as at 8 September 2023. The proxy voting was as follows:

Resolution Votes For (%) Votes at Discretion of Chair (%) Votes Against (%)



1 96.9% 2.3% 0.8% 2 92.7% 2.8% 4.5% 3 92.1% 2.9% 5.0% 4 95.1% 2.3% 2.6% 5 88.4% 3.1% 8.5% 6 91.9% 3.0% 5.1% 7 94.2% 3.0% 2.8% 8 95.4% 3.0% 1.6% 9 94.1% 4.2% 1.7% 10 88.7% 2.4% 8.9% 11 92.2% 3.2% 4.6% 12 94.9% 3.1% 2.0%





A copy of the resolutions passed at the AGM will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in accordance with Listing Rules 9.6.2R and 9.6.3R.

