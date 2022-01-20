Log in
    TCAP   TH0083B10Z02

THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCAP)
Thanachart Capital Public : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of TCAP

01/20/2022 | 12:46am EST
Date/Time
20 Jan 2022 12:32:13
Headline
Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of TCAP
Symbol
TCAP
Source
TCAP
Full Detailed News 
                Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 20-Jan-2022
Conversion securities                    : Preferred stock
Exercise date                            : 15-Feb-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 10-Feb-2022 to 14-Feb-2022
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 0.00
Exercise ratio (Prefer stocks : Common   : 1 : 1
Shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
http://investor-th.thanachart.co.th/conversion_shares.html
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : Thailand Securities Depository
Company Limited, 1st Floor, Stock Exchange of Thailand Building (Embassy of the 
People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand), Rachadapisek Road,
DinDaeng, Bangkok.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Mr. Panupan Tuangthong
company
Position                                 : Company Secretary
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thanachart Capital pcl published this content on 20 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
