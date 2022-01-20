Thanachart Capital Public : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of TCAP
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities
Date announced : 20-Jan-2022
Conversion securities : Preferred stock
Exercise date : 15-Feb-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 10-Feb-2022 to 14-Feb-2022
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 0.00
Exercise ratio (Prefer stocks : Common : 1 : 1
Shares)
Exercise Procedure :
http://investor-th.thanachart.co.th/conversion_shares.html
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : Thailand Securities Depository
Company Limited, 1st Floor, Stock Exchange of Thailand Building (Embassy of the
People's Republic of China in the Kingdom of Thailand), Rachadapisek Road,
DinDaeng, Bangkok.
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Mr. Panupan Tuangthong
company
Position : Company Secretary
