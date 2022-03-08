Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TCAP   TH0083B10Z02

THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(TCAP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Thanachart Capital Public : Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (TS-6)

03/08/2022 | 05:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date/Time
08 Mar 2022 17:02:01
Headline
Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (TS-6)
Symbol
TCAP
Source
TCAP
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Thanachart Capital pcl published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 10:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
05:11aTHANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Reporting a Decrease in Paid-up Capital (TS-6)
PU
03/03THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Shar..
PU
02/25Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year En..
CI
02/25THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : To inform the decrease of the Company's paid-up capital by wri..
PU
02/25THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification of the resolutions adopted by the Board of Direct..
PU
02/17THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Report on the results of the Exercise of preferred stock (F53-..
PU
01/20THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Notification the conversion of Preferred stock of TCAP
PU
2021THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Connected transaction regarding financial assistance provided ..
PU
2021THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : Connected transaction regarding financial assistance provided ..
PU
2021THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC : New shares of TCAP to be traded on November 25, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 11 878 M 360 M 360 M
Net income 2022 5 269 M 160 M 160 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,65x
Yield 2022 7,33%
Capitalization 43 780 M 1 328 M 1 328 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Thanachart Capital Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 41,75 THB
Average target price 41,67 THB
Spread / Average Target -0,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Suphadej Poonpipat Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kamtorn Tantisirivat Executive Vice President-Financial Division
Banterng Tantivit Chairman
Panupan Tuangthong Secretary & Head-Compliance
Siripen Sitasuwan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.60%1 328
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-14.28%13 598
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-25.64%9 456
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-29.15%7 060
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.0.79%2 424
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED3.18%1 475