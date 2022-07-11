Log in
Thanulux Public : Notification of the Form of Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)

07/11/2022 | 07:14am EDT
(Translation)

No. Tor.Hor. 029/2022

11 July 2022

Subject:

Notification of the Form of Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public

Company Limited (Form 256-2)

To:

The President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

Enclosure: Copy of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)

Thanulux Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies that the Company has received a Copy of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) from Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI"), the Tender Offeror, on 11 July 2022, as the details of which are set out in the Enclosure.

Please be informed accordingly.

Faithfully Yours,

Dusadee Soontrontumrong

(Miss Dusadee Soontrontumrong)

Chairman of Executive Committee

(Translation)

11 July 2022

Subject:

Submission of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited

(Form 256-2)

Attention:

The Secretary - General, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

The President, the Stock Exchange of Thailand

The Board of Directors, Thanulux Public Company Limited

Enclosure:

The Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)

Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI" or the "Offeror") has made a mandatory tender offer for the entirely remaining securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited ("TNL" or the "Business") in the amount of 39,903,080 shares, representing to 33.25 percent of the total issued and paid-up ordinary shares and total voting rights of the Business with the tender offer period of 25 business days from 30 May 2022 to 4 July 2022.

In accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 12/2554 Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures for the Acquisition of Securities for Business Takeovers dated 13 May 2011 (as amended), the Offeror would like to submit the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand for acknowledgement and reference on this tender offer. The details of which are appeared in the Enclosure.

Please be informed accordingly.

Your sincerely,

Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited

- Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol -

- Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp -

(Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol)

(Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp)

Authorized Director

Authorized Director

The Offeror

Form 256-2 (SorJor 6/2546)

(Translation)

The Report on the Result of Tender Offer

To: Secretary-General

The Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission

We, Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI" or the "Offeror"), hereby report the result of the tender offer for securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited ("TNL" or the "Business") as follows:

1. Shares

Type of

Number of shares

Percentage in

Percentage in

shares

comparison with

comparison with

the total number of

the total voting

outstanding shares

rights of the

of the Business1

Business

Shares held prior to the Tender Offer

Ordinary

- Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public

80,096,920

66.75

66.75

Shares

Company Limited

Number of shares offered to be

Ordinary

39,903,080

33.25

33.25

purchased

Shares

Number of tendered shares

Ordinary

7,140,846

5.95

5.95

Shares

Number of purchased shares

Ordinary

7,140,846

5.95

5.95

Shares

Note As of 27 June 2022, the Business has total paid-up ordinary shares of 120,000,000 shares.

2. Convertible Securities

  • None -

1 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the Business (Treasury Shares) and are outstanding at the end of a month prior to the month in which the announcement of the intention to make a ten der offer is submitted.

3. Number of securities held by the Offeror after the tender offer, including the number of securities held by persons in the same group of the Offeror, and the persons prescribed under Section 258 of the Offeror

3.1. Ordinary Shares

Number of shares

Percentage in

Percentage in

comparison with the

comparison with the

total number of

total voting rights

outstanding shares

of the Business

of the Business2

I.

The Offeror

-

Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company

87,237,766

72.70

72.70

Limited

II.

Persons in the same group of the Tender Offeror

-

-

-

III.

Related parties under Section 258 of the persons

-

-

-

under I and II

IV.

Other agreements resulting in additional

-

-

-

acquisition of shares by the persons under I to III

Total

87,237,766

72.70

72.70

Note As of 27 June 2022, the Business has total paid-up ordinary shares of 120,000,000 shares.

3.2. Convertible Securities - None -

2 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the Business (Treasury Shares) and are outstanding at the end of a month prior to the month in which the announcement of the intention to make a ten der offer is submitted.

We hereby certify that the foregoing statements are correct, complete and accurate without misleading information, and no concealment is made on any material information which should be disclosed.

Your sincerely,

Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited

- Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol -

- Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp -

(Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol)

(Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp)

Authorized Director

Authorized Director

The Offeror

Disclaimer

Thanulux pcl published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 11:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
