Thanulux Public : Notification of the Form of Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)

(Translation) No. Tor.Hor. 029/2022 11 July 2022 Subject: Notification of the Form of Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) To: The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure: Copy of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) Thanulux Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies that the Company has received a Copy of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) from Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI"), the Tender Offeror, on 11 July 2022, as the details of which are set out in the Enclosure. Please be informed accordingly. Faithfully Yours, Dusadee Soontrontumrong (Miss Dusadee Soontrontumrong) Chairman of Executive Committee

(Translation) 11 July 2022 Subject: Submission of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) Attention: The Secretary - General, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission The President, the Stock Exchange of Thailand The Board of Directors, Thanulux Public Company Limited Enclosure: The Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI" or the "Offeror") has made a mandatory tender offer for the entirely remaining securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited ("TNL" or the "Business") in the amount of 39,903,080 shares, representing to 33.25 percent of the total issued and paid-up ordinary shares and total voting rights of the Business with the tender offer period of 25 business days from 30 May 2022 to 4 July 2022. In accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 12/2554 Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures for the Acquisition of Securities for Business Takeovers dated 13 May 2011 (as amended), the Offeror would like to submit the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand for acknowledgement and reference on this tender offer. The details of which are appeared in the Enclosure. Please be informed accordingly. Your sincerely, Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited - Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol - - Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp - (Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol) (Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp) Authorized Director Authorized Director The Offeror

Form 256-2 (SorJor 6/2546) (Translation) The Report on the Result of Tender Offer To: Secretary-General The Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission We, Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI" or the "Offeror"), hereby report the result of the tender offer for securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited ("TNL" or the "Business") as follows: 1. Shares Type of Number of shares Percentage in Percentage in shares comparison with comparison with the total number of the total voting outstanding shares rights of the of the Business1 Business Shares held prior to the Tender Offer Ordinary - Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public 80,096,920 66.75 66.75 Shares Company Limited Number of shares offered to be Ordinary 39,903,080 33.25 33.25 purchased Shares Number of tendered shares Ordinary 7,140,846 5.95 5.95 Shares Number of purchased shares Ordinary 7,140,846 5.95 5.95 Shares Note As of 27 June 2022, the Business has total paid-up ordinary shares of 120,000,000 shares. 2. Convertible Securities None - 1 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the Business (Treasury Shares) and are outstanding at the end of a month prior to the month in which the announcement of the intention to make a ten der offer is submitted.

3. Number of securities held by the Offeror after the tender offer, including the number of securities held by persons in the same group of the Offeror, and the persons prescribed under Section 258 of the Offeror 3.1. Ordinary Shares Number of shares Percentage in Percentage in comparison with the comparison with the total number of total voting rights outstanding shares of the Business of the Business2 I. The Offeror - Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company 87,237,766 72.70 72.70 Limited II. Persons in the same group of the Tender Offeror - - - III. Related parties under Section 258 of the persons - - - under I and II IV. Other agreements resulting in additional - - - acquisition of shares by the persons under I to III Total 87,237,766 72.70 72.70 Note As of 27 June 2022, the Business has total paid-up ordinary shares of 120,000,000 shares. 3.2. Convertible Securities - None - 2 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the Business (Treasury Shares) and are outstanding at the end of a month prior to the month in which the announcement of the intention to make a ten der offer is submitted.