Thanulux Public : Notification of the Form of Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)

(Translation)
No. Tor.Hor. 029/2022
11 July 2022
Notification of the Form of Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public
Company Limited (Form 256-2)
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Enclosure: Copy of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)
Thanulux Public Company Limited (the "Company") hereby notifies that the Company has received a Copy of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) from Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI"), the Tender Offeror, on 11 July 2022, as the details of which are set out in the Enclosure.
Please be informed accordingly.
Faithfully Yours,
Dusadee Soontrontumrong
(Miss Dusadee Soontrontumrong)
Chairman of Executive Committee
(Translation)
11 July 2022
Submission of the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited
(Form 256-2)
The Secretary - General, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
The President, the Stock Exchange of Thailand
The Board of Directors, Thanulux Public Company Limited
The Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2)
Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI" or the "Offeror") has made a mandatory tender offer for the entirely remaining securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited ("TNL" or the "Business") in the amount of 39,903,080 shares, representing to 33.25 percent of the total issued and paid-up ordinary shares and total voting rights of the Business with the tender offer period of 25 business days from 30 May 2022 to 4 July 2022.
In accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorChor. 12/2554 Re: Rules, Conditions and Procedures for the Acquisition of Securities for Business Takeovers dated 13 May 2011 (as amended), the Offeror would like to submit the Report on the Result of Tender Offer for the Securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited (Form 256-2) to the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Stock Exchange of Thailand for acknowledgement and reference on this tender offer. The details of which are appeared in the Enclosure.
Please be informed accordingly.
Your sincerely,
Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited
- Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol -
- Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp -
(Mr. Samrerng Manoonpol)
(Miss Sirikul Dhanasarnsilp)
Authorized Director
Authorized Director
The Offeror
Form 256-2 (SorJor 6/2546)
(Translation)
The Report on the Result of Tender Offer
The Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission
We, Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company Limited ("SPI" or the "Offeror"), hereby report the result of the tender offer for securities of Thanulux Public Company Limited ("TNL" or the "Business") as follows:
1. Shares
Type of
Number of shares
Percentage in
Percentage in
shares
comparison with
comparison with
the total number of
the total voting
outstanding shares
rights of the
of the Business1
Business
Shares held prior to the Tender Offer
Ordinary
- Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public
80,096,920
66.75
66.75
Shares
Company Limited
Number of shares offered to be
Ordinary
39,903,080
33.25
33.25
purchased
Shares
Number of tendered shares
Ordinary
7,140,846
5.95
5.95
Shares
Number of purchased shares
Ordinary
7,140,846
5.95
5.95
Shares
Note As of 27 June 2022, the Business has total paid-up ordinary shares of 120,000,000 shares.
2. Convertible Securities
None -
1 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the Business (Treasury Shares) and are outstanding at the end of a month prior to the month in which the announcement of the intention to make a ten der offer is submitted.
3. Number of securities held by the Offeror after the tender offer, including the number of securities held by persons in the same group of the Offeror, and the persons prescribed under Section 258 of the Offeror
3.1. Ordinary Shares
Number of shares
Percentage in
Percentage in
comparison with the
comparison with the
total number of
total voting rights
outstanding shares
of the Business
of the Business2
I.
The Offeror
-
Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Public Company
87,237,766
72.70
72.70
Limited
II.
Persons in the same group of the Tender Offeror
-
-
-
III.
Related parties under Section 258 of the persons
-
-
-
under I and II
IV.
Other agreements resulting in additional
-
-
-
acquisition of shares by the persons under I to III
Total
87,237,766
72.70
72.70
Note As of 27 June 2022, the Business has total paid-up ordinary shares of 120,000,000 shares.
3.2. Convertible Securities - None -
2 The total number of outstanding shares = ordinary shares + preferred shares - shares repurchased by the Business (Treasury Shares) and are outstanding at the end of a month prior to the month in which the announcement of the intention to make a ten der offer is submitted.
We hereby certify that the foregoing statements are correct, complete and accurate without misleading information, and no concealment is made on any material information which should be disclosed.