CORRECT (Feb 20): Executive director of unit sells shares in Tharisa

(Correcting that Michelle Taylor sold Tharisa shares on Monday, rather than buying shares)

Tharisa PLC - Cyprus-headquartered platinum miner - Says Michelle Taylor, executive director of its major subsidiary Tharisa Minerals (Pty), sells 90,000 shares at prices ranging from ZAR21.58

to ZAR22.15 each, worth ZAR1.97 million. The transactions occurred throughout last week.

Current stock price in London: 102.45 pence, down 0.5% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 31%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR21.95, down 0.2% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 30%

