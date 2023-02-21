Advanced search
    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-19
21.99 ZAR   +2.28%
10:56aUK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/20UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/20Executive director of major unit buys shares in Tharisa
AN
CORRECT (Feb 20): Executive director of unit sells shares in Tharisa

02/21/2023 | 12:12pm EST
(Correcting that Michelle Taylor sold Tharisa shares on Monday, rather than buying shares)

Tharisa PLC - Cyprus-headquartered platinum miner - Says Michelle Taylor, executive director of its major subsidiary Tharisa Minerals (Pty), sells 90,000 shares at prices ranging from ZAR21.58

to ZAR22.15 each, worth ZAR1.97 million. The transactions occurred throughout last week.

Current stock price in London: 102.45 pence, down 0.5% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 31%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR21.95, down 0.2% on Tuesday

12-month change: down 30%

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on THARISA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 719 M - -
Net income 2023 128 M - -
Net Debt 2023 51,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,65x
Yield 2023 4,53%
Capitalization 364 M 364 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 202
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Average target price 1,74 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Hans van Wyk Group Chief Technical Officer
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THARISA PLC9.90%364
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-21.51%16 259
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.83%3 314
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED-2.67%2 571
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED-2.63%320
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-4.93%317