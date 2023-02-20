Tharisa plc specializes in the exploration, production and marketing of chrome and platinum. Net sales by family of products and services break down as follows: - chrome concentrates (60%); - platinum group metals (30.5%): platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium and gold; - trading services (8.6%). The remaining net sales (0.9%) are from mining equipment manufacturing. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: South Africa (39.2%), China (34.3%), Singapore (20.5%), Hong Kong (2.6%), United Arab Emirates (2.5%), Australia (0.8%) and other (0.1%).