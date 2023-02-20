Tharisa PLC - Cyprus-headquartered platinum miner - Says Michelle Taylor, executive director of its major subsidiary Tharisa Minerals (Pty), buys 90,000 shares at prices ranging from ZAR21.58
to ZAR22.15 each, worth ZAR1.97 million. The transactions occurred throughout last week.
Current stock price in London: 101.50 pence, down 8.8% on Monday
12-month change: down 31%
Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR21.50, unchanged
12-month change: down 28%
By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter
