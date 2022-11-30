Advanced search
    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-28
22.50 ZAR   +10.19%
IN BRIEF: Tharisa delays USD50 million bond issue in Zimbabwe

11/30/2022 | 10:58am EST
Tharisa PLC - Cyprus-headquartered platinum miner focusing on southern Africa - Delays its bond to raise USD50 million by a little over a week due to strong demand. The proceeds will be used to part fund the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe. The bond will be listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. Says its subsidiary Karo Mining Holdings PLC, which will issue the bond, has received "strong" interest from certain institutions in the final internal approval processes for participation. To accommodate these potential investors and to ensure administrative processes are completed, the offer window for the application of notes in the bond has been extended to December 9 from Wednesday.

Current stock price in London: 106.95 pence, up 1.9% on Wednesday

12-month change: down 9.8%

Current stock price in Johannesburg: ZAR22.00, down 2.2%

12-month change: down 19%

By Artwell Dlamini; artwelldlamini@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.52% 470.13 Real-time Quote.-13.44%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.73% 155.75 Real-time Quote.-12.55%
THARISA PLC 10.19% 22.5 End-of-day quote.-16.67%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 710 M - -
Net income 2022 131 M - -
Net cash 2022 63,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,23x
Yield 2022 6,46%
Capitalization 397 M 397 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 091
Free-Float 40,5%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,32 $
Average target price 1,88 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Hans van Wyk Group Chief Technical Officer
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THARISA PLC-16.67%397
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-10.80%25 026
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.26%4 313
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED6.90%2 851
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-28.00%374
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED9.04%308